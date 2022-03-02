AED’s McGuire Responds to President Biden’s State of the Union

Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), issued the following statement after President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on March 1, 2022:

“This evening, President Biden rightfully highlighted the bipartisan infrastructure law, a historic accomplishment that will create well-paying jobs, economic growth and improve the quality of life for all Americans. AED appreciated the opportunity to partner with the Biden administration and members of the U.S. Senate and House to finally turn decades of promises to invest in rebuilding the nation’s crumbling infrastructure into reality. We look forward to working with the administration to ensure the law is implemented expeditiously and according to congressional intent.”

“AED also commends President Biden for underscoring the challenges posed by weak supply chains, workforce shortages and inflation. All solutions to address these issues should be considered, including removing trade barriers with our allies and investing in career and technical education programs. However, placing onerous tax and regulatory burdens on the nation’s job creators, particularly small-medium-sized businesses, is ill-advised and will only reverse the economic gains made since the pandemic.”

“Finally, recent world events have highlighted the urgent economic and national security need for the United States to regain its world leadership in energy development. As we transition to alternative sources in the future, it’s imperative we rely on North America’s natural resources in the near-term. President Biden can immediately send the message that America and its allies are ending our reliance on energy from unfriendly and hostile regimes by reversing his Keystone XL pipeline permit revocation, encouraging other domestic pipeline construction, and removing barriers to energy development in the United States.”