U.S. Supreme Court Halts OSHA Vaccine, Testing Mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the OSHA Emergency Technical Standard (ETS) requiring companies with 100 or more employees to ensure its workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

The decision is available here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21a244_hgci.pdf

AED, through its leadership role in the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, had successfully challenged the mandate’s constitutionality.

The Court did allow a separate rule to take effect requiring shots for workers in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid payments from the federal government.